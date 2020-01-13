Tinubu, Falana, bid Beko’s widow farewell

MEMBERS of the human rights movement in Nigeria including Lagos lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), paid tributes to Bosede Folashade Ransome-Kuti, widow of Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, who was laid to rest on Friday in Lagos.

All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said she lived “a selfless and exemplary life worth of emulation.”

He added that she will be remembered as “a leader in her community and a resilient woman with a strong moral character.”

Tinubu was represented by Dr Bashiru Dawodu, a member of the House of Representatives (Oshodi/Isolo, Lagos State).

There was a commendation service at the Fountain of Life Church at Ilupeju before her remains were interred at the family’s Imaria street, Antony village residence in Lagos.

Family members led by Dotun Ransome-Kuti and other well-wishers at the funeral also had good words for her.

Mr. Ransome-Kuti described her as “an inspiration with her steadfastness as a wife and mother.”

Mrs Ransome-Kuti died on December 3, 2019 at 74, from complication after a brain surgery. She would have turned 75 on January 7.

She attended Yejide Girls Grammar School, Ibadan and Pitmans College, London.

Her late husband Beko was a medical doctor and radical activist and brother to the late musical icon Fela Anukilapo -Kuti and the late former Minister of Health Prof, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti.

