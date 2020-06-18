Timo Werner’s Likely Shirt Number At Chelsea Revealed

Timo Werner is set to follow a different path by way of shirt numbers after officially sealing a move to Chelsea from RB Leipzig.

The Premier League side confirmed on Thursday they had sealed a deal for the 24-year old and the next debate among fans would be the jersey number he will be wearing.

Werner had been a target for some of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals, but with money issues a concern amid the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Blues made their move.

“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club,” said Werner.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

But what number will Werner be wearing during that future?

The forward seems set to avoid the Blues’ infamous ‘curse of the No.9 shirt’ which has befallen several big name, big money signings in the past such as Alvaro Morata, Fernando Torres, Mateja Kezman and more.

Thankfully for the Blues, the solution to ending that curse came with giving it to youth product Tammy Abraham, who has performed admirably since taking it at the start of this season.

Werner is far more likely to take the No.11 that will soon by vacated by Pedro once the Spaniard leaves upon the expiration of his contract.

The former Barcelona star is close to completing a move to Roma, and could well leave before the end of the season.

That will allow Werner to take up the number he has been wearing at RB Leipzig.

