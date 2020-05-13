TICT donates N100m to Nigerian government’s Covid-19 relief fund

Lagos seaport concessionaire, Tin Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) has donated N100 million to the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The company said it made the donation in support of the framework of the national response plan against Covid-19 and the solidarity action initiated by the federal authorities of Nigeria for the benefit of vulnerable people.

Etienne Rocher, managing director of TICT, a multinational port operating company with its terminal located at the Tin Can Island Port Complex Lagos, said the contribution to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, was in line with the company’s collaborative approach and proactive acts as a change agent.

“The donation to the Federal Government is in line with the company’s collaborative approach to act and be recognized as a proactive and pioneering change agent, keen and able to positively contribute to the development of Nigeria and the well-being of the citizens. We must also observe all other precautionary measures including social distancing, frequent hand washing with soap under running water and the use of masks and gloves as may be applicable,” said Rocher.

He added that in addition to measures taken by TICT to prevent the disease, the company had also advised port workers and port users to adhere strictly to safety guidelines issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other governmental authorities to stop the spread of the virus.

“Tin Can Island Container Terminal ensures continuity of Nigerian supplies and is unwaveringly committed to continue investment in port development in Nigeria, even as it positions itself as a recognized industry player within the African continent.

“TICT has made significant investments in infrastructure work and equipment and employs nearly 625 people, with the goal of making its terminal the most efficient terminal in Nigeria’s economic capital, linking with the metropolitan area and its industrial centers through motorways and the promotion of waterways development,” Rocher stated.

