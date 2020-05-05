Thugs attack Onitsha traders

From Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Some traders at Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market, Anambra State were on Monday attacked by suspected thugs during a meeting of leaders of the market ahead of their election.

Chairs and broken bottles were said to have been freely used in the attack before normalcy was restored, it was gathered.

The Nation learnt that the commotion started when President General Chief Sunday Obinze announced that there would be an election, a development that angered contestants who queried why an election would be scheduled without first informing those to run for vacant positions.

Many thugs reportedly invaded the meeting venue as some traders kicked against the announcement.

Two chairmanship candidates in the market, Ndubisi Chukwuleta and Ugochukwu Nwosu accused Obinze of acting a script to foist an unpopular candidate on the traders.

