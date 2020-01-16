Throwback Thursday!! Watch This Old Video Of Teni Playing A Role Of A Judge When She Was 12 Years Old

Is this really Teni at 12-year-old?
Obviously, Teni has been a talented personality from her childhood days.
Do you guys remember, KKB Show, a popular kid show many years ago?
Well, you favourite artiste, Teni Entertainer was part of the show and in an episode that emerged online recently, she played a role of a judge.
Make sure you watch this video to the end so you can see little Judge Teni.
Watch Video Below:-
Rate Teni Acting Skills In This Throwback Video?
Drop your comments
