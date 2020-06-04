Three Year Old Boy Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Imo, Taken To Isolation Centre

Three year-old baby who tested positive for Coronavirus in Imo State is now at the Isolation Centre where he is receiving treatment; the Chairman Task Force on COVID-19 Prof. Maurice Iwu has said, The Nation reports.

He said the baby is a member of a family of four, where three other members have also tested positive.

Iwu, who spoke with reporters yesterday also urged all residents to come out en masse for the COVID-19 test to ascertain their status.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

He said the Task Force is targeting 100 persons daily in the state as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Prof. Iwu said 25 of those declared positive for the disease are not from the state.

Iwu said seven of the cases are active, three are from a family of four, where the three-year-old tested positive and all are now at Isolation Centre for treatment.

He said contact tracing of other persons who tested positive is ongoing and advised on the need for people to willingly submit themselves for testing.

Iwu said there is need for daily testing of people and that the Committee is targeting 100 people daily and encouraged Imo people to make themselves available for the testing.

He said the virus is real though sometimes a carrier may not be sick. He also encouraged anyone who tested positive not to see it as death sentence but isolate himself/herself from others in order not to spread it.

The Chairman harped on the need for adherence to the national preventive guidelines of regular hand washing, sanitizing, wearing of face mask and social distancing, which he emphasized, will free us from contacting the disease.

Prof. Iwu expressed gratitude to the Imo State Traditional Rulers and Town Union Leaders on their efforts in safeguarding the boundaries by engaging community security agencies in all their communities and checkpoints and pleaded with them to continue in the fight as it is not over yet.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

