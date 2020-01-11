Three Slaughtered, Seven Kidnapped By Boko Haram Along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway

Three passengers were reportedly slaughtered and seven others abducted by suspected members of Boko Haram who laid siege on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

According to the security sources, who preferred anonymity, the incident happened between Jakana -Auno at about 11:15a.m. on Thursday.

Our correspondent was told that the three persons were slaughtered and their corpses left beside the highway around Auno village.

It was also learnt that seven passengers were forcefully taken away by the insurgents at the same spot where the three persons were killed.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers at the state government-owned park, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the report and said some of the drivers plying the route had to park their vehicles for fear of being attacked.

The PUNCH reports that the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, which used to be perhaps the only safe land route into troubled Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram, has gained notoriety in recent times with series of attacks and abduction of both civilians and military men on the road.

Just this week, the military and the Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara had a dispute over attempts by soldiers to evacuate residents from two villages on the highway, Jakana and Mainok.

