Three Paris Saint-Germain Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Three Paris Saint-Germain players have contracted coronavirus ahead of the squad’s scheduled return to full training this week, the Ligue 1 champions confirmed.

PSG, two Cup finals in July

The Ligue 1 champions, who picked up the title in April after the remainder of season was cancelled and all final positions decided on a points-per-game basis because of the coronavirus pandemic, are due to return to training to start preparations for next month’s Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals and the resumption of the Champions League.

PSG are scheduled to face Saint-Étienne in the Coupe de France final on 24 July and then Olympique Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final on 31 July. Thomas Tuchel’s men are also through to the last eight of the Champions League, which will be finished in a tournament in Lisbon in August.

The club carried out on the tests that confirmed the cases on Monday. A statement on PSG’s website read: “These individuals had exhibited symptoms during the confinement period when they were not in contact with each other. They are no longer contagious and will resume their training program.”

PSG return to the training ground

PSG are due to resume training, starting off with smaller, reduced groups on Thursday.

source:- allfootballapp

