Thomas is NAICOM CEO

By Omobola Toolu-Kusimo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

This was made known in a statement dated May 2 and signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi.

Thomas replaced Mohammed Kari, who has been Acting Commissioner since July, last year

Thomas, who has over 30 years’ experience in the industry as an operator and regulator, was appointed Deputy Commissioner, Technical by President Buhari in April 2017.

He was the former Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.

Meanwhile, operators in the insurance industry have clarified that the N11 billion insurance benefit provided for frontline health workers fighting Covid-19 by the industry recently, is an additional benefit to the mandatory Group Life Insurance Cover secured for employees by their employers.

This follows concerns by some people who think the cover is not enough for the frontline workers.

Director-General, Nigeria Insurers Association, Mrs Yetunde Ilori in a statement said the policy is complimentary to existing benefits.

Read Also: NAICOM places Niger Insurance under regulatory watch

She explained that the industry paid a premium of N112.5 million to secure the life insurance policy document, “COVID-19 Intervention Team Life Insurance Cover” for the workers.

She said: “We are ready to cover 5000 health workers in all, out of which 1000 are doctors, 1500 nurses and pharmacies while 2500 are other workers and volunteers, including drivers, cook, cleaners, and gatemen.

“The policy covers Covid-19 centres under the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) across the country and other accredited centres by the NCDC. Anybody we are paying has to come under NCDC because our support is for the Federal Government,” she added.

Shortly before his appointment, Thomas had stated that the first port of call for stakeholders in the industry was to look at their business and see areas where they could support the government.

Thomas, who reiterated that the industry policy for health workers on the frontline is an additional benefit, added that the health workers have an existing insurance policy mandated by the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA).

He said the Federal Government, the employer of the health workers on the frontline, had paid for the Group Life Policy.

He said states were meant to have in place the Group Life Policy for the workers.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

