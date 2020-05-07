Categories
ThisDay Group donates isolation centre in Abuja

Our Reporter

The THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, in association with notable partners, donated a treatment and isolation Centre in Abuja as its contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The centre is located at the THISDAY Dome in the Central Business District, Abuja. It has the capacity for 360 beds which can be scaled up to 500 beds if the need arises.

The partners in the project are: the Sahara Foundation, the Corporate Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), African Finance Corporation and the Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Company, which handled the internal partitioning amongst others.

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and  Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele are among top officials who have visited the centre ahead of formal opening next week.

