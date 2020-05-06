“There’s No Such Thing As God Of The Poor” – Vector Educates Politician, Dino Melaye

Nigerian rapper, Vector has reacted to Dino Melaye’s tweet about judging other politicians for not providing for the poor during this pandemic.

The former senator and politician took to his social media page to lament over how the government has not been able to provide for the poor. According to him, anyone holding any political office in the country whether elected or appointed would be judged by God for not helping the poor during the coronavirus pandemic. Dino expressed disappointment stating the country has sold crude oil for 64 years but couldn’t afford to feed its citizens for 2 weeks.

VERYONE WHO HELD AND IS HOLDING ANY POLITICAL OFFICE IN NIGERIA WHETHER ELECTIVE OR APPOINTED INCLUDING ME HAVE FAIL.WE SOLD CRUDE OIL FOR 64 YEARS BUT WE COULDN’T FEED OUR CITIZENS FOR JUST 2 WEEKS OF LOCKDOWN!! WELL, THE GOD OF THE POOR WILL JUDGE US ALL. ITS TIME TO REBOOT..

Vector reacted to the tweet telling the politician that if he really wants to make a change, he should leave the blame and pity. He wrote: There should not be such a thing as the “God of the poor”. You if you really want to make a change, leave the blame and pity as we know that already. What’s really good?

There should not be such a thing as the “God of the poor”.

— T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) May 5, 2020

