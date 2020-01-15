The underbelly of soft deaths in Nigeria

Niyi Akinnaso

THE obsessive attention given to kidnapping and robbery has led to a focus on violent deaths by physical killings to the neglect of non-violent or soft deaths happening daily across the country. Soft deaths are caused by various groups of profiteers, including (a) raw and cooked food sellers, who use poisonous chemicals to preserve or cook food; (b) marketers of fake or adulterated drugs and wines; and (c) those who exhume used syringes and other hospital wastes from dumpsites and sell them to middlemen, who in turn clean and repackage them and sell them to unknowing consumers.

These killers, operating largely outside public gaze, send their unknowing victims to the hospital, pastor, imam, or herbalist, seeking treatment for an illness that may escape diagnosis. The lucky ones may survive, while others wither away over time. Those who are seriously affected die within days, some even within hours. It all depends on the quantity and toxicity of the poison they have ingested.

Food vendors poison their customers in a variety of ways, some out of ignorance but all in a bid to maximize profit. Among them are fruit sellers, who use dangerous chemicals, particularly carbide, to force-ripen their fruits, especially plantain, banana and orange. Yet, carbide contains a number of harmful chemicals, including arsenic, lead, and phosphorous. When fruits are ripened with carbide, these chemicals are released into the fruits. Consuming such fruits may cause cancer and heart, kidney and liver failure. The end result may be death.

Another dangerous chemical used in cooking is Paracetamol or Panadol to tenderize meat, chicken or beans. Although ordinarily used as a painkiller, Paracetamol contains chemicals which become very toxic when they break down in cooked food. Like carbide-ripened fruits, food cooked with Paracetamol can damage internal organs and cause death.

Equally dangerous to health is the use by food vendors of detergent (yes, detergent used in washing clothes) to ferment fufu. The idea is to make the fufu blow up in size so they could make more profit!

There are other chemicals used by food sellers that are equally damaging to the body. They include the use of various insecticides in food preservation. These are chemicals ordinarily used in de-infesting homes, livestock, and tree crops of pests and insects. Some use them to preserve kola nut, while others use them to preserve beans and other pest-infested food products.

There are other ways by which food sellers seek profit, by knowingly selling unsafe products to the public. A good example is the importation from Turkey, Lebanon, and elsewhere of animal hides previously processed for industrial use, such as making shoes and upholstery leather, which is then sold to consumers in Nigeria as the delicacy known as ponmo.

Ordinarily, ponmo is made from fresh cow hide in Nigeria and cooked in stew after boiling it to a soft texture. It is served in homes, restaurants and parties along with meat, chicken or fish. However, the imported fake ponmo contains dangerous chemicals, which, again, could lead to organ failure and eventual death. Only recently, upon a tip, a syndicate was arrested in Lagos, where fake ponmo was found in large quantities.

Unfortunately, the use of Paracetamol in cooking and insecticides in food preservation is not limited to food vendors. Many housewives also indulge in the dangerous habit. This is particularly so among illiterate, poor, and poorly educated housewives, especially in the rural areas and urban slums.

Scavengers of medical waste dumpsites are also agents of soft death. They have been found to exhume used syringes, bottles, and other medical wastes from dump sites. They sell them to middlemen who clean them and recycle them back to the market. Unknowing patients or their caregivers buy them and take them back to the hospital for use. In a country where patients are required to purchase medical supplies, poor patients who want “cheap market” go for these recycled products because they are often priced less than new ones.

Other major sources of soft deaths in Nigeria are fake alcoholic drinks, especially wines, and fake drugs making their rounds on market shelves and drug stores throughout the country. winehousenigeria.com names at least six places in Lagos alone where fake wines and other drinks are produced and sold.

Some of these manufacturers have been arrested over the years. Only last week, one of them was arrested, manufacturing fake wines under the trade name “Stock”. Hear what he says: “Government is supposed to assist me because I can become an employer of labour. My product is not harmful! If it was, it would have killed me. I used to test it during production”. Yet, he was arrested by the police on a tipoff by concerned citizens, who found his products to be harmful to consumers, mainly street urchins, cultists, and a variety of artisans.

Manufacturers and sellers of fake drugs are also soft killers. According to the World Health Organization, at least ten percent of drugs sold in Africa is fake or substandard. This figure is much higher in Nigeria, otherwise known as the headquarters of fake products.

To be sure, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, especially under Professor Mojisola Adeyeye as Director General, has been working round the clock to nab various agents of soft deaths in the country, her effort could be too little too late unless it is seriously augmented with nation-wide public education. NAFDAC should partner with states and Local Government Areas in spreading the campaign. States and LGAs should in turn partner with their educational institutions in broadcasting the campaign.

Public education is especially necessary in a country where values and ethical standards have been seriously eroded by corruption. Besides, high rates of poverty and illiteracy accentuate the need to carry the campaign to rural areas and urban slums, where dangerous cooking habits and patronage of fake products abound.

It is instructive to note that Ghana is nearly two decades ahead of Nigeria in its public education on food safety. For example, there was an outcry way back in 2002 against the use of Paracetamol in cooking (The Ghanaian Times, May 3, 2002). Thanks to NAFDAC for beginning the process in Nigeria. However, there is much more to do.

