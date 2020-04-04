The Ten Most Expensive Classic Football Shirts On The Market

Barcelona’s 1992 shirt has become the most expensive retro jersey currently on the market and thus, the hardest to obtain.

It has outdone historical shirts such as the one that Diego Maradona wore at Napoli, or legendary AC Milan, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus tops.

According to data gathered by Football Classic Shirts and Casumo, its price is the highest compared to other classic shirts and can reach 680 euros.

These are the 10 most expensive retro jerseys on the market.

Juventus 1997 / 1998

Dortmund 1996/1997

Liverpool 1989-1991

Chelsea 1986-1987

Inter 1997-1998

Arsenal 1991-1993

Milan 1999-2000

Manchester United 1986-1988

Napoli 1990-1991

Barcelona 1991-1992