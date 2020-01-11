The siege is over

Because there must be an expiry date to every problem, challenge, trial or tribulation, an end finally came to the over six-month blackout that many residents of Solabomi Williams Crescent, Alonge Street, parts of Ajiboye Street, and parts of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, all in the Agege area of Lagos, were subjected to by a few but apparently powerful officials of Ikeja Electric (IE). The long and tortuous journey to darkness, which eventually expired in the night of January 9 began in the early hours of June 30, 2019, when the residents suddenly experienced a power cut. Initially, they felt it was one of those power outages that would only last for some time but they were proved wrong when, after two months the problem persisted.

All manner of theories then started to fly. An account had it that the IE manager (a woman) who insisted the communities must serve their terms in darkness (perhaps for protesting the darkness in the Agege office of the company) was specially put on the seat to deal with areas where there are recalcitrant electricity consumers. Here, I do not mean recalcitrant in the real sense but recalcitrant in reverse, i.e. recalcitrant as in consumers who know their rights and would therefore do everything to protect them under the law. Another theory said the problem lasted this long because some agents of darkness in our communities were working in concert with others in Ikeja Electric. Even if one does not believe in fatalism, at a point such ‘nonsense’ began to make sense. This is especially so when at every stage where resolution of the issues appeared to be in sight, an invisible hand would just come and return things to the starting point. Then you perceive this air of ‘I don’t want madam’s trouble o’, or “go and beg madam”, etc.

Honestly, I was not particularly interested in jumping into the fray initially, especially as I had a personal, unfinished business with the company. That is still pending. Moreover, I was not unaware of the fact that some of the electricity consumers on the transformer might be chronic debtors who want to consume light without paying. But I had to throw my hat into the ring when I started hearing things like “we can do without the money from their transformer’. Also when the company kept shifting the goalpost after conscripting the consumers to collect debt for it; it then dawned on me that we were in for a long-drawn battle, especially when after five months it did not appear the company was ready to shift ground. May be my intervention was one of the things that further infuriated the powers-that-be in the DisCo. Unfortunately, I have no apology for coming into the matter when I did last month. Second, I delayed my intervention because I wanted to avoid a situation where one would be accused of taking undue advantage of the weapon at one’s disposal. But then, this argument will pale into insignificance when it is realised that Ikeja Electric too has been using the weapon it has to deny its customers, including innocent ones like myself, of electricity unjustly. If I wrote four articles after being cut off power supply for over a year, then I deserve to be commended for my patience. If you denied people of light for one year plus (as in my case) and over six months in my community, you have somewhat demystified yourself. Thank God age is now mellowing me down. In those days of my fresh-from-school radicalism, the headline of this piece would have read something like “Ikeja Electric’s powerful officials, where is thy sting? Blackout, where is thy victory?” Because nothing lasts forever!

Again, delaying intervention on my part was also a strategy to help them mess up their case if eventually we have cause to appear before the NERC Forum. No matter how sympathetic the panel might want to be to the cause of the company, they would have messed up their own case by cutting customers off the grid for over six months. I don’t think any excuse would be tenable for this kind of muscle-flexing (because that is what it finally boils down to).

This is why, in spite of everything, one must commend the Buhari administration. This is the very first time that a government in the country has made efforts to ensure that electricity consumers are no longer served electricity bills cooked up in the offices of electricity providers without recourse to what they actually consume. Just on Friday when we were reviewing the situation in my area in the office, a colleague said before he got his prepaid meter about two years ago or so, the DisCo in their area was always slamming them bills of N20,000 monthly for a moderate three-bedroom apartment! Not only is the Buhari government making efforts to stop estimated or crazy billing, it also ensures that the NERC Forum is better positioned to look into consumers’ grievances. In spite of whatever weaknesses the Forum might have, it is working and can only be assisted to get better. In those days, people who have not had light for six months would still be getting bills which they were expected to pay. Those affected by the power issue in my area have not been given bills for months now and this is something to be glad over.

All said, it is good that sanity finally prevailed with regard to the power supply in my area. I commend all those who felt the need to apply the brake, especially those in Ikeja Electric. I also salute all those involved in the struggle in the community, irrespective of the shortcomings along the way. Those of us who paid one price or the other during the June 12 struggle did so partly because we do not want a country where consumers will perpetually be at the mercy of producers. Such an arrangement never worked anywhere in the world. It can only continue to produce epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

May God forgive those who dispensed darkness long after God had decreed: Let there be light.

