The Real Reason Why Manchester United Cancels Warm-Up Match Against Stoke City Ahead Of Premier League Restart

The main reason why Manchester United cancelled their warm-up match against Stoke City ahead of the Premier return.

The Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill was tested positive for coronavirus, the Stoke’s player and staff ensured they did not come in contact with Manchester United squad s they were taken to a separate building at Carrington following their arrival.

A statement from Stoke on Tuesday evening read: ‘Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8). ‘O’Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing.

‘He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players.’ United’s medical team were immediately alerted and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was kept away from Stoke’s players and staff.

Stoke City players and staff were all ushered out of Manchester United training ground after the news broke.

Manchester United will restart their Premier League campaign with a clash against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.

