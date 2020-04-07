The Only Manager To Coach Real Madrid, Barcelona And Atletico Madrid Passes Away

The only manager to coach Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Radomir Antic has passed away on Monday at the age of 71.

Antic is a well-known figure in Spanish football, he coached Real Madrid between March 1991 and January 1992.

Antic is the only man to ever coach the top 3 teams in Spanish football, even if he’s mostly remembered for his years with Atletico. He also coached Celta, Zaragoza and Oviedo during his years in Spain. He won La Liga and the Copa del Rey for Atletico in 1996.

Real Madrid wishes to express its sincerest condolences to his family and friends. These condolences also go out to the whole madridista family and the clubs he represented throughout his sporting career as both a player and coach

