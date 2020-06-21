The Number Of Deaths From Poison Have Spiked In Nigeria – Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade has said that there is an increase in the number of deaths from poison in the country.

The Nigerian singer stated this on her Twitter handle while praying for God’s protection.

”Lord God, please save us all from the evil hands of untimely death, rebuke the hand that poisons a brother’s drink or food. I’m just heartbroken! The number of deaths from poison have SPIKED IN NIGERIA ! TRUST NO ONE EVEN WITH WATER! Devil has opened workshop in the minds of people!” she tweeted

