Oladee has revealed that the picture was taken after he was lured by friends to go play game with funds given to him by his grandmother for meal,

They lost and he came back to his senses knowing that he will be deservedly disciplined by his grandma. He cried but improved cry tactics to draw sympathy and possibly get someone to help him with the money.

He also says he is stunned on how the photo was made available online and has traveled farther than he woud ever imagine

