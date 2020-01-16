The fear of glossophobia among youths

BY Abdulrasheed Hammad

I want to assume that almost everyone knows what public speaking is all about. However, for the purpose of clarification, public speaking is an act or skill of speaking usually to a large group of people.

Public speaking can also be defined as a process or act of performing a speech to a live audience. That is a formal face-to-face speaking of a single person to a group of listeners.

Public Speaking is so momentous in our contemporary world and it is one of the major challenges faced by Nigeria students; the lack of confidence to address people in public. This fear is called ‘glossophobia’. Certain scholars believe that glossophobia is higher than the fear of death.

Regardless of your discipline, as an undergraduate, it is mandatory you know how to face a crowd and put your ideas across without any trepidation.

For example, if you are studying Education, you must know how to address your students without shivering. If you are a law student, public speaking is an important partfor you; or how would you address the judge or your fellow learned colleagues when you eventually step into the court of law in the not-too-distant time?

The factors responsible for this timidity are many; but the major one is dearth of trial by students. Interestingly, some students finished secondary school without ever addressing a crowd. They proceed into the university harbouring such complex.

In the event where a lecturer gives an assignment to students individually and asks each to make presentation, what do you think would happen when it gets to the turn of such timid student to present? All hell will be let loose, I suspect.

Universities from time to time, should also organise inter faculty/departmental debates, as well as oratory contests. This will surely motivate students to talk and prepare them for the future in the event of any required public address.

Some students cannot afford to talk to more than three of their peers at once because they don’t want other students to make jest of them. The bitter truth is, if you are afraid to make mistakes while addressing a crowd, that means you don’t want to get out of your cocoon.

The phobia of speaking in public is natural, but affected persons also have a role to play in getting over their shortcomings by participating or talking in class. Always have it at the back of your mind that those who make jest of you today, will be surprised if you become proficient tomorrow

Your persistency and consistency in featuring in public presentations, debates, oratory contests and the likes, will gradually but surely kill the phobia of speaking in public.

Management of tertiary institutions shouldn’t encourage just academics in public speaking alone. They should generally carry students along in extra-curricular activities, such as organising social events and encouraging them to participate. This will go a long way in building their students’ self-confidence.

How to prepare for public speaking

Have you ever experienced fear when you are called upon to address fellow colleagues? I wont be surprised if your response is in the affirmative.

You feel nervous, your palm grows sweaty, and the anxiety will be evident even in your walking step.

If you have any presentation or debate or oratory contests, try and read the following tips to overcome that fear.

Learn to eliminate the fear of rejection from the audience. Don’t look at the faces of your audience, otherwise nervousness may set in and may lead to lack of composure.

Watch yourself in the mirror to know your facial expressions, your gestures, your body movement and

record yourself to master your voice.

The only way to know how to write is to write and continue writing; same method applies to public speaking. To get better in the art of public speaking, you have to speak and continue speaking.

On a final note, before you deliver a speech, try to present it before another party who would play the role of an audience in determining whether the speech is good or not. Also endeavour to attend

public speaking classes. Don’t be discouraged by your failure. The famous Warren Buffet was also anxious in his first public speaking event. Today, Buffet has become one of the most famous scholars in the world. Your failure today shall be fruitful tomorrow if you keep trying. So, don’t stop!.

Hammad is a 300Level student, Law, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

