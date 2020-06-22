The Death Of Ibidun Ighodalo Has Really Affected Me – Bobrisky

Male Barbie, Bobrisky took to Instagram to mourn the death of Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo.

He said he never met her but her death shook him to the extent that he burst into tears. He added that he regrets not meeting her before she passed on.

Sharing a photo of Ibidun, he wrote: “I was just checking my timeline and I saw her pic again. I don’t know when I burst out tears. My house girl was scared wat could have happen to me. I don’t know y I didn’t know dis woman before she pass on. I’m regretting y I didn’t meet her before she died. I know am so emotional tears is so close to my eye but her death truly pain me. Continue to Rest In Peace @ibidunni_ighodalo.”

