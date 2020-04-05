The BVN requirement for e-passport

By Inwalomhe Donald

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has successfully matched the identity of Nigerians into one, using the enhanced e-passport. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) joined forces to implement the mandatory usage of the National Identification Number (NIN), which also covers BVN on the travel document. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on January 15, 2019, while unveiling the new enhanced e-passport, directed that the NIN, which is issued by NIMC, be inserted as additional data in the new passports.

Supplying BVN before obtaining e-passport is necessary for national security and it will meet one of the conditions of the United States government given to the federal government under which the recent visa policy affecting six countries, including Nigeria could be reviewed. The US government maintained that once Nigeria improves her data intelligence, such that it would be easy to investigate any immigrant wishing to visit the United States and meet information-sharing systems, the ban might likely be reviewed. The enhanced e-passport is part of the new reforms approved by the federal government. It is a product of intensive review of the existing e-passport booklet which has been in circulation for over 10 years and has only five-year validity.

Government organisations that collect biometric data include the National Population Commission, National Identity Management Commission, Federal Road Safety Commission, and Independent National Electoral Commission, among others.

The giving of BVN will improve financial security. I praise the NIS for introducing the e-passport with 10-year validity, it would help in acquiring long-term visas. It is laudable because of its improved security features and others.

The e-passport process would reposition and improve the passport issuance regime, and tailor it towards best global practice. The new regime offers the options of five and 10-year validity to save Nigerians frequent visits to replace their passports.

By Inwalomhe Donald

inwalomhe.donald@yahoo.com