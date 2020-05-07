“The Best Gift ” – Rapper, Meek Mill Declares After Welcoming Baby With Girlfriend On His 33rd Birthday

Meek Mill and his girlfriend, Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The rapper announced the birth of his son on Twitter on his 33rd birthday, May 6th, 2020. He wrote:

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift.”For Meek Mill, this will be his third son.

He has two other sons, Rihmeek Williams and Murad Williams, from his previous relationship with Fahimah Raheem.

