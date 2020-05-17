Categories
Thailand Reports Three New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Sunday.

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.

2,856 patients have recovered.

Reuters

