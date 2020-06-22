American singer, Teyana Taylor recruits one of Afrobeats finest music acts, Davido on this serene track titled “Killa”

Missy Elliott, Big Sean, Quavo, Lauryn Hill, Big Sean Kehlani, Missy Elliott, and more.

"Killa" is about a bold, strong, and badass woman that is not fazed by whatever comes her way. The track sees both singers express themselves in killer lyrics and we can't help but love their energy. Teyana Taylor "Killa" Featuring Davido is Taylor's second Nigerian collaboration after jumping on the remix of "Gimme Love" remix. Davido has stayed true to his words by dropping international collaborations back to back and we can't wait for his forthcoming album "A Better Time" which has features from American rapper, Nicki Minaj and Tiwa Savage. The track is off her recently released album titled, "The Album" which was released on Juneteenth, the unofficial holiday in the United States that celebrates the end of slavery of black people. It features appearances from the likes of Missy Elliott, Big Sean, Quavo, Lauryn Hill, Kehlani, and more.

Listen & Enjoy

Quotable Lyrics

‘Cause she a killa, a killa, Boom-boom, bye-bye sleep

She a killa-a-a, a killa, Nobody can fuck with she

She a killa-a-a, a killa, Boom-boom, bye-bye sleep

She a killa , She a killa

