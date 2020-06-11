Terry G Begs Nigerians To Fast & Pray For Hushpuppi’s Release

Nigerian singer, Terry G has urged Nigerians to pray for the release of Huspuppi was recently arrested.

The popular Dubai based Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi got arrested by the Interpol shattered the internet. Known for his flashy lifestyle which he usually documents in the gram, Huspuppi was reportedly arrested for his involvement in the movement of COVID-19 relief funds meant for unemployed Americans.

Numerous celebrities have reacted to the news and Terry G has urged Nigerians to pray for his release. He took to his Instagram page in a now-deleted post telling Nigerians to pray for him as no one is perfect. “None of us is clean or perfect, all we pray is for God to bo our asiri, Pray for him “

