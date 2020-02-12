Terrorists now use social media for recruitment, says Minister

Terrorist groups now used the social media platforms for recruitment of new followers to commit crimes in Nigeria, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said.

Pantami stated this yesterday while delivering a lecture on leadership in counter-terrorism and violent extremism at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

The minister said, “It is evident that terrorists are exploiting social media, encrypted communications and the dark web to spread propaganda, recruit new followers and coordinate attacks.

“This rapidly evolving phenomenon requires the use of innovative approaches to prevent terrorism and extremism.

“The development of new and emerging technologies such as Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things, Robotics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence will help counter and prevent the terrorists’ latest ploys.

“The military and intelligence agencies can use big data to fight the war against terrorism. Data can be analysed to understand the background, motives, modus operandi and methods of communication of persons or groups of interest.”

