Tension as residents scoop fuel in petrol tanker crash

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

 

There is palpable tension at the Igbariam junction, along the Awka – Onitsha expressway in Anambra State following a petrol tanker crash in the area.

The tanker laden with petrol reportedly flipped over, spilling its contents on the highway.

The Nation gathered that residents of the area rushed to the scene to scoop fuel amidst the fatality.

A eye witness expressed worry over the delay in the arrival of the men of the Fire Service.

He said, “There is need for fire service immediately. Their absence could lead to more fatality.

“The FRSC operative are here but from what I saw, they can’t do much. Some persons are scooping fuel despite the fatality.”

State Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo, confirmed the incident.

He said operatives of the FRSC and Fire Service were already on ground attempting to bring the situation under control to avert looming disaster.

Details shortly

