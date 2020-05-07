Teni wins African Artiste of the year

By Gbenga Bada

Teni Apata aka Teni The Entertainer has been announced the African Artist of the year at the 2020 edition of the 3 Music Awards.

Teni beat Burna Boy, Bigtrill, Wizkid, Davido, Naira Marley, Mr. Eazi and Kizz Daniel to win the award.

The 2020 3 Music award was held in Ghana and was aired live on the organisers official social media accounts and Joy Prime TV.

Reacting to the award, Teni, who joined the awards ceremony online, said, “I just want to say a big thank you to the 3 Music award for the award. I love it, I appreciate it and a big shout out to my fans for voting and supporting me.”

The ‘Isolation’ singer took the opportunity to sensitise the general public on the need to keep safe and follow due instructions in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

“Please continue to stay safe, use your hands, use your hand sanitisers, wear your masks and stay home, I love you guys,” she said as she concluded her acceptance speech.

Teni had lost out to Burna Boy at the MTV EMA’s nomination in 2019 in the battle for the best African act. In 2019, Teni made a record as Africa’s first YouTube Artist On The Rise.

She pioneered YouTube’s platform strategically created to promote new artists in their trending tabs.

