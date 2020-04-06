Popular singer, Teni has finally moved on from Wizkid and revealed her “emotional crush” on Don Jazzy.

The singer who claimed that she was in a romantic relationship with the “Joro” singer shocked fans when she disclosed that she has feelings for the Mavin boss. The “Marry” singer made this known when she took to her Twitter page to tweet “I have an emotional crush on Don jazzy!”

I have an emotional crush on Don jazzy! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) April 6, 2020

Wizkid FC advised the singer not to allow Wizkid see the tweet and Teni hilariously trolled them for snitching

Y’all stay snitching on this app damn https://t.co/vlvHRHR5dj — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) April 6, 2020

We hope this works out because Don Jazzy seems to be still head over heels in love with Rihanna

The post Teni Finally Moves On From Wizkid, Declares Love For Don Jazzy appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

