Teni Finally Fulfills Promise To Young LASPOTECH Artist, Gifts Him One Million Naira

Singer, Teni has finally fulfilled her promise to a Nigerian artist she vowed to give a million naira to.

Last year at one of her shows, Teni sighted a young LASPOTECH student identified as Yusuf in the crowd holding a beautiful painting of her. Amazed by the young man’s talent, she was moved to give him a million naira for the painting. Teni was praised for her magnanimity and for supporting Nigerian talents.

However, Yusuf revealed in an interview a few months ago that he is yet to receive the cash prize the singer promised him. According to him, Teni upon hearing that his father was not in support of him being a painter, vowed to support him with 1 million Naira. Due to this, students of Yusuf’s school and her fans took to Twitter to plead with her to send the money and she responded.

Okay! After corona issova https://t.co/EbRlalybmj — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) April 6, 2020

Leemeelonnnn bruh! Move along https://t.co/ZlFMM2L4B0 — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) April 6, 2020

