Sensational Nigerian singer, Teni has shared a video of herself and a fan sharing a romantic moment during a performance in Mauritius.

The singer who happens to be in Mauritius for her Billionaire Experience tour gave fans a good time while performing her hit songs. However, to the shock of fans, Teni pulled out a young male fan from the crowd to the stage and hugged him while performing.

Teni and the fan held each other like lovers and fans and took to her Instagram page to share the romantic moment. In the post, she also appreciated her fans who came through for her. She wrote: “Thank you Mauritius”

See the video below:

View this post on Instagram Thank you Mauritius ?? A post shared by Teniola Apata (One take god) (@tenientertainer) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:45am PST

The post Teni & Fan Kiss Passionately During Show In Mauritius || Watch Video appeared first on tooXclusive.