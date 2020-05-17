Ten COVID-19 patients in Bauchi takes overdose of Vitamin C

David Adenugu Bauchi

About ten coronavirus patients in Bauchi State have embarked on self medication, taking excessive dosage of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) at their various isolation centres.

Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Muhammed who disclosed this to select Journalists in Bauchi , the state capital on Sunday raised concern over the accidental overdose saying it may have undesirable effects.

According to him, the excessive dosage of one of the natural water-soluble nutrients may lead to gall bladder stone, kidney stones, and pelvic ulcer.

”You know Vitamin C is good for the body but it’s important people should take it moderately, at least only one in a day but unfortunately some of our patients are taking double or triple dose in a day and one of the side effect of this drug is that it causes pelvic ulcer, which will create other problems for them.

About ten of our patients were discovered to have taken the overdose of this drugs. The overdose also causes gall bladder stone and kidney stones,” he said.

Dr.Mohammed who doubles as the Chairman of the contacts tracing committee of the Covid-19 State Task Force added that , before now some engaged in steaming which led to four persons who earlier tested positive for the virus developing hypertension.

He, however, advised infected patients to stop embarking on self medication adding that the drugs should be taken according to doctor’s prescription.

Speaking on the welfare of infected patients at the isolation centres in the state, Dr.Mohammed said the Covid-19 Task Force has prioritized their welfare adding that N5 million is requested from the state government to restock their drugs.

