Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatens To Expose Other Rappers That Snitched On Their Gang Members

Turns out American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine is not the only snitch as his claims that Snoop Dogg is also a snitch is quite interesting.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is ready to expose the rap industry and ever since his return to the music scene, it’s been drama every day. Legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg has made it clear that he disapproves of 6ix9ine’s recent successes, continuously pointing out that the “GOOBA” rapper is a federal informant who turned against his former gangster associates.

However, 6ix9ine fired back accusing Snoop of sharing information with authorities, as well. Tekashi took to his Instagram story to ask his followers a question .“Should I just tell you guys what rappers snitched,” he wrote with the clickable options of “Yes” or “No.” He added, “Because they told me EVERYTHING When I Started.” He later took to the comment section of a popular blog that posted a screenshot of his question to call out the rapper. He wrote: “@snoopdogg hey sir let’s chat. If you’re in denial the paperwork is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats.”

View this post on Instagram #Wayment, #Tekashi69 leaves some comments for #SnoopDogg ?? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 15, 2020 at 7:27pm PDT

