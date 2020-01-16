Tehran crowd, warlords and American justice

By Jide Oluwajuyitan

The ongoing cycle of violence in the old Persian Gulf of Iran, Iraq and Syria that led to the cold-blooded assassination of Iranian nationalist, General Qassem Soleimani, branded a regional terrorist by America who, by killing him on Iraq soil can also under the international law be regarded as international terrorist, President Trump’s threat to unleash his ‘$3 trillion beautiful machines’ for harvests of more deaths and the unintentional downing of Ukrainian airline leading to the death of over 172 mainly Iranians nationals were all but a confirmation that Homo Sapiens are beasts whose natural habitat is the jungle where life is cheap, brutish and short.

It is not that God does not know the nature of man, the worst of His creation. “The LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” (Moses in Genesis 6:5) It is on record that Cain even went on to murder Abel, his brother forcing God to decree “So now you are cursed from the earth, which has opened its mouth to receive your brother’s blood from your hand. When you till the ground, it shall no longer yield its strength to you. A fugitive and a vagabond you shall be on the earth.”

God’s institutionalization of His commandments to check mankind’s avariciousness and recklessness only hardened the minds of accursed fugitives who responded by institutionalizing injustice through, first, slavery, then capitalism and globalization, all designed to appropriate human and material resources of endowed underdeveloped nations of India, (‘the jewel of the crown’), the Persian Gulf, the Democratic Republic Of Congo, Libya and Nigeria among other African nations.

The enduring dominant narrative even as warlords and their gangsters live on the sweat and blood of their victims is ‘the white man’s burden’.

Thus after sponsored streets demonstrations, Muhammar Gadhafi who deployed the oil riches of Libya to create an egalitarian society, turned a disparate desert villages into a modern state and also liberated African nations from the strangle-hold of IMF and World Bank, had to be murdered by British, French and American gangsters in breach of international law to save democracy-craving Libyan youths from their despotic leader and regional terrorist.

Iraq’s Saddam Hussein who Britain, Germany, France and USA armed to fight their proxy war with Iran for eight years was declared a terrorist and murdered by American forces ostensibly to save the people of Iraq from their despotic ruler.

The narrative was not different last week when Iranian nationalist Qassem Soleimani who was organising attack on Iranian enemy- rings in the Persian Gulf was labeled terrorist and killed by those who believe ‘might is right’ and who under their policy of maximum pressure campaign, characterized more by emotion, imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran after unilaterally withdrawing from an internationally-negotiated agreement which all participants and UN Inspectors agreed was working.

But how and did Iran become a regional terrorist to enforcers of American justice?

Iran was an Old Persian Empire with a highly developed culture at an age when the forebears of her today’s enemies were living in the caves. Her abundant resources especially fossil fuel deposits, controlled by Britain until 1952, were to become her curse.

William Knox D’Arcy, a wealthy British who played a prominent role in the oil industry in Nigeria also played similar role in Iran through Anglo-Persian Oil which later became British BP.

An attempt by Iran at self-actualization and control of her resources following the lowering of the British flag in 1952 led to the nationalization of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. As a result of the tension that followed, Britain and the CIA in a code-named operation Ajax overthrew democratically elected Dr. Mohammed Mosaddeq.

This was followed by jailing and killing of many leading Iranian political activists from the Nationalist and Communist parties. Winston Churchill, who as British First Lord of the Admiralty helped Britain to secure a large portion the Anglo-Persian Oil before World War 1 played a prominent role in the decision to overthrow Mossadeq and reinstate Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who had been overthrown in the Iranian revolution, back to power

Iran which was never at any time a British -colonised nation was between 1901 and 1951 a client state. It was the British that encouraged Reza Khan who later crowned himself king (Shah) to carry out a coup. It was the same British that replaced him with his son Mohammed Reza Shah when British interest was threatened.

And for nationalising Iranian oil, it was the British that labeled Dr. Mohammed Mussadeq, the prime minister whose support came from the streets and the students a “megalomania verging on mental instability who could only be stopped from allowing Persia to fall into Communist hands only through coup d’état”.

It was the British that drove Iranian politicians to seek support of ‘the Tehran crowd of traders, students, poor urban urchins and misguided poor Iranian religious zealots.

And finally, It was the pursuit of British neo-colonial and Anglo-Iranian oil interest that led to “the fall of the Shaz In 1979, the bringing back of Ayatollah Khomeini with Islamic courts, veiling of women, stoning of adulterers and chopping off of hands of thieves” (Brian Lapping, End of Empire’)

In the last two weeks, the world has been given an opportunity to see different faces of the ‘Tehran crowd’: the hungry, the ugly and the angry, creations of Britain, France and Germany who believe that in in the animal kingdom, some animals are more equal than others and of course America whose new definition of American justice is ‘might is right’

