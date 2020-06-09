TeeFreeze – “Gidi Vibes” (Kere)

Bamigboye Adeola Jason professionally known as TeeFreeze, is a Nigeria singer & songwriter, based in Johannesburg. He began recording at a tender age of 12 and have been dropping hits back to back till date.

TeeFreeze is currently signed to Obrigado Empire Records with an outstanding motion to take over the industry.

He is out with a banging tune titled “Gidi Vibes” (Kere). This is his first official single under the label.

Connect with Teefreeze on Social Media via

Instagram: @TeeFreezegram

Twitter: @Hunchofreeze

