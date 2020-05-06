Categories
Tears Flow As Body Of Nigerian Nurse Who Died Of COVID-19 In New York, Is Removed From Her Home

A heartbreaking video showing the moment the body of a Nigerian woman, a Nurse, who died after battling with the novel COVID19 disease, was being evacuated from her home in Brooklyn, New York, has been shared online.

Health workers in the county were invited to remove her remains as her family were not allowed to touch it.

Nigerians who reside in the area and knew her, were in the background singing songs in Yoruba that are rendered during an obituary. 

Quite a number of Nigerians in the Diaspora have died of the viral disease.

