TCN: Acting MD Abdulaziz, 4 Others Get Appointment Letters

The Federal Government has issued appointment letters to the acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Sule A Abdulaziz and four other Executive Directors of the company.

According to the appointment letters signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the four Executive Directors, whose appointment were for an initial term of four years include,

Engr. Victor Adewumi – Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider, Engr. Maman J. Lawal – Executive Director, Independent System Operator, Mr. Ahmad Dutse – Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, and Barr Justin Dodo – Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services.

Mr. Mustapha, noted that the appointment of the Acting MD is with effect from May 19, 2020, while that of the four Executive Directors took effect from December 27, 2019.

Recall that on May 19, 2020, the Federal Government announced the appointment of a new Acting Managing Director for TCN as well as the confirmation of the Executive Directors, who had been on acting capacity.

