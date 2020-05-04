Task force arrests nine pastors in Bayelsa

Nicholas Ogunde, Yenagoa

NO fewer than nine pastors of various denominations have been arrested by the Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19 in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The pastors were apprehended for conducting Sunday worship activities in their various churches in violation of the lockdown order.

Those arrested were Pastors P. B. Barima; Timi Aaron; Adaba Glory; and Chris Ezene.

Others are Plus B. James; Prophet Alfred Munemune; Daniel Owi; Sardauna Oguta; and Tony Samugba.

The task force said the pastors were being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yenagoa, and would be charged to court soon.

