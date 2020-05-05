Taraba Rejects 100 Almajiris From Nasarawa

Taraba is a state in Nigeria’s North-East region.

The Taraba State government has rejected 100 Almajiris repatriated from Nasarawa State.

The state government says its quarantine centre is not a dumping ground for Almajiris.

Chairman Technical committee on COVID-19 in Taraba State, Innocent Vakkai, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, the state government cannot accept any Almajiri whose health status on COVID-19 is not ascertained and not accompanied by any health official from the state.

He, however, declined to mention where the Almajiris are.

Vakkai also announced that Talatu Idris, the female COVID-19 patient said to have escaped from the isolation centre has been found and returned to the isolation centre at the NYSC orientation camp with contact tracing in top gear.

Vakkai said she was identified by the Jalingo Local Government disease surveillance and notification officers.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious case of COVID-19 to the committee.

He insisted that the state government’s directive on the lockdown remains unchanged, despite the new directive by the Federal Government.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

