A Tanker has just exploded inside a mechanic workshop at Amawbia bypass, Enugu Onitsha Expressway Awka, IgbereTV reports.

The fire is still ragging. It is highly advisable you alert residents in the Area through your medium to steer clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Police CP John B.Abang,fdc has visited the scene and Police patrol teams have cordoned off the Area.Fire Service department was equally contacted to put off the fire.

