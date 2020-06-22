Tacha Caught Lying About Her Age In New Interview

Controversial former brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has been caught redhanded lying about her age during a recent interview with Nigerian journalist, Chude Jideonwo.
The Rivers born entrepreneur lied about her age during the interview when Chude asked: “You are 23 this year or 24?”
Tacha replied; “23”.
Recall that last year, Tacha publicly celebrated her 24th birthday on the 23rd of December 2019, so saying she will be 23 this year instead of 25 was shocking to a lot of people.
Sharing photos on her birthday last year, she wrote:
‘GOODBYE CHAPTER 23’ 24 ON THE THRONE