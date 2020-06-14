Suspected Killer Of Pregnant Lady Who Was R*ped Before Being Murdered In Oyo Lands In Police Net

The suspect is now providing useful information to assist the police in their investigation.

Azeezat Somuyiwa

The Oyo State Police Command, on Saturday, said it had arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman, Azeezat Somuyiwa, who was r*ped and murdered in Ibadan on June 5, The PUNCH reports.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The deceased was reportedly killed with a stone by some yet-to-be-identified assailants at her residence in the Aba Ijefun, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said, “A suspect has been arrested with respect to Somuyiwa’s murder. We are currently on the investigation of Barakat Bello’s death. We are intensifying efforts to arrest other suspects linked with both incidents.”

He said the suspect was providing useful information to assist the police in their investigation.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

