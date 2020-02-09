Suspected ISWAP Members Attack Communities In Niger, Kill Two And Injure Four

Armed men suspected to be members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP have attacked Gurmana, Old Gurmana and Ashirika communities of Shiroro local government area of Niger State, killing two and injuring four.

The attack took place on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

A member of one of the adjoined communities in Erena, Alhaji Yehuza Erena said the armed men numbering over a hundred stormed the community, some on bikes and some on feet, shooting sporadically into the air.

He said they first attacked Gurmana where they killed two people and injured four persons before moving to old Gurmana where they rustled more than two hundred herds of cattle.

The Senator representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa has also confirmed the attacks saying he also received news of the attacks early morning of Saturday.

In a statement signed by Senator Sani Musa and issued to newsmen, he said,

“My heart is heavy, and I find it really unbelievable that people could just be so ungodly to the point that the sanctity of human life no longer means anything to them. I received the report of the sad and barbaric attacks on my people this morning.

“According to the information I got, armed men dressed in black cloths with their faces covered stormed Gurmana community and other adjoining communities and started shooting sporadically. In the process, two persons were said to have been killed while four are lying in the hospital, critically injured.”

The lawmaker, while commending the Security operatives for their renewed efforts at combatting the menace of insecurity in the state, urged them not to relent.

“I call on all security agencies in the state, particularly the troops operating in the erstwhile areas of Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Paikoro and Mashegu not to rest on their oars in their fight to squash the menace of insecurity in the state. I must also add that, I really commend their efforts,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police in Niger state is yet to confirm the incidence. Efforts to speak to the Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Dan-Inna has proved abortive as he would not pick his calls or reply to the text message sent to him by our correspondent.

Meanwhile, Channels Television has gathered that the military and the police have deployed troops to the area with enforcement from the air force to condone the situation.

