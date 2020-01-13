The Supreme court, Monday abruptly adjourned all gubernatorial cases before it as one of the seven Justices hearing the appeal in the 2019 Kano state governorship election suddenly fell ill during sitting.

But before the sudden resolution to adjourn, counsel for Abbah Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic party, Gboyega Awomolo adopted his brief and urged the court to allow the appeal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammad to announce that the court will have to abruptly rise.

The CJN told the crowded court that due to unforeseen circumstances, the court had to rise.

Specifically, the CJN announced that one of the Justices hearing the case has critically fallen sick.

Consequently, the CJN led other six justices out of the court to their chambers to enable them attend to the ailing Justice.

At the time of this report , the retinue of lawyers with about 50 Senior Advocates of Nigeria were seen leaving the court, to continue with the proceedings as scheduled.

The post Surprise as Supreme Court Adjourns All Guber Cases As Justice Falls Ill In Open Court appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...