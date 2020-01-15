Supreme Court Verdict: Things To Know About Hope Uzodinma

The sacking of the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of Imo state by the Supreme Court is no longer a news but what remains a source of wonder for most Nigerians is how the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Imo governor-elect, Hope Nzodinma, finally won the battle after he had lost at tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Before the judgement of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 14, the fiery Catholic priest of Enugu Diocese, Ejike Mbaka, had sent a jittery to the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state when he prophesied on the eve of January 1, that Ihedioha would be sacked and that Nzodinma would become the governor.

Here highlights 10 most important things to know about the new governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma:-

1. Senator Hope Uzodinma picked the APC ticket seven months after he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2. Uzodinma came fourth behind Emeka Ihedioha (PDP), Nwosu (Action Alliance) and Ifeanyi Ararume (All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

3. While Ihedioha polled 273,404 votes, Nwosu, Ararume and Uzodinma secured 190,364; 114,676; and 96,458 votes respectively. Uzodinma challenged the victory of Ihedioha up to the apex court and won.

4. Uzodinma became prominent in Imo politics in the early 2000s as a PDP member. In 2003, he ran for governor of the state on the ticket of Alliance for Democracy (AD) but he did not win.

5. He returned to the PDP and in 2006 and sought the ticket of the party to contest the governorship election again but lost at the primary poll to Ararume.

6. Uzodinma who was later appointed a PDP board of trustees (BoT) member, was first elected into the Senate in 2011. He was reelected in 2015.

7. Before the 2000s, Uzodinma was the youth leader of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in Imo in the second republic. He was also a prominent member of the now-defunct United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP).

8. He also has been involved in the oil and gas sector through SMIEC Chemical Engineering & Construction Company Limited, his company, which he used to execute many projects for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

9. He obtained his secondary school certificate from Mgbidi Secondary School, Orlu west in 1982.

10. Uzodinma has a bachelor’s degree in international studies and a diploma in transport studies. He is also a recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from the Imo state university.

