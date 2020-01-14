SUPREME COURT UPDATES: 2 New Judges Introduced, Kano takes lead amid suspense

Updates coming from the supreme Court on the various pending gubernatorial election cases from yesterday resumes today.

The Court is sitting and Chief Judge of Nigeria, Justice Tanko is presiding as two new judges are brought in while two were removed.

Justice Amina Augie was earlier announced as brought in to replace the ill judge who fell ill yesterday.

Kano state to be taken first.

More details on proceedings coming…

