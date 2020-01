A crowd of lawyers, politicians, and others gather at the Supreme Court in Abuja on January 14, 2020. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

The Supreme Court has continued the hearing of the governorship appeals from six states of the Federation.

Proceedings resumed at the apex court in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory one day after the court adjourned until Tuesday.

The court is hearing the appeals filed by some governorship candidates in Sokoto, Imo, Kano, Benue, Bauchi, and Plateau States.

More to follow…

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...