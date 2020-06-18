Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid To End Young Immigrant Protections

Protesters hold signs at a rally to defend DACA on September 5, 2017 in New York. BRYAN R. SMITH AFP

The US Supreme Court rejected Thursday President Donald Trump’s move to rescind the DACA program that offers protections to 700,000 undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children.

The high court said Trump’s 2017 move to cancel his predecessor Barack Obama’s landmark Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was “arbitrary and capricious” under government administrative procedures.

-AFP

