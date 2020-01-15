Supreme Court Judgement: The Destiny Of Imo State Has Been Taken Away – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election stressing that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they chose.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is still surprised at the judgment, describing it as yet another very sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order.

The PDP questioned the judgement, wondering how a candidate, who came fourth in the election, suddenly got the nod from the apex court.

“The Party finds it difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma/APC, who came 4th in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly, by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeats Gov Emeka Ihedioha/PDP that scored 276,404 votes.

“In fact, the PDP and indeed, most Nigerians are still at a loss as to understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision.

“The party says it is lamentable that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election.”

