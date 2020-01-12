Supreme court guber election Appeal: Police deploy 1000 personnel ahead of Monday – Ka’oje

By Adamu Suleiman

No fewer than 1000 police personnel including plain clothes have been deployed by the Sokoto state police command across Sokoto state by the Sokoto state police command ahead of Monday Supreme Court verdict on the appeal filed before it by the Sokoto state Governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto on the 2019 general and rerun .

The development was disclosed Sunday in Sokoto by the State Commissioner of Police , Alhaji Ibrahim Kaoje, who, said the measure was to absolute peace reigns before and after the hearing.

Ka’oje explained that, the command would focus on the Sokoto metropolis and its environs, as well as on some strategic locations within their vicinities.

” We are on a 24-hour red alert and we are on standby , round the clock, 24/7. We will not waiver in our sustained routine and surprise tactics to keep the peace .

” We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the State safe and secure , for all the law abiding residents to conduct their lawful businesses .”

Accordingly, the CP has vowed that , the strategy would be maintained until further notice , in line with the recent directive issued by the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), on a 24-hour, nationwide red alert .

He further expressed delight that, zero-violence was witnessed during last Friday’s Congregational prayers , across the state .

” The massive deployment of our officers and men has by the special grace of God, paid off and we will not relent in our efforts .

” This is to ward off any unpatriotic persons from breaching the peace, as well as the unrepentant criminals ,” the CP, added .

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Sokoto state chapter and its governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has dragged Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), before the Supreme Court over his reelection.

Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto in his submissions challenged the judgements of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and that of the Appeal Court that all dismissed his petitions, for lack of merit.

It could be recalled that, the Tribunal and Appeal court had dismissed APC’s petition, for lacking in merits on the 2nd of October and 22 of November, 2019, respectively.

The four-member Panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal Court, Sokoto Division in their unanimous judgement read by Presiding Justice Husseini Mukhtar agreed that, the petition filed by APC and its Governorship Candidate, challenging the victory of Governor Tambuwal, as upheld by the Tribunal, was lacking in merit.

According to a Notice signed by Ibrahim Gold, Director/HoD,Litigation, dated 10th January, 2020, the Appeal will be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Monday, 13th January, 2020.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...